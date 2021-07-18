Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

