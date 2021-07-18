Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

