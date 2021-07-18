Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,549,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $42,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.