The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of The Western Union worth $41,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

