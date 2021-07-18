Barclays PLC Purchases 8,693 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

