Barclays PLC Purchases 5,669 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of One Liberty Properties worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 54.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLP opened at $29.57 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

