NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.