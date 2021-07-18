TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

