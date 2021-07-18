Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,751.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,513,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

