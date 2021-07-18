Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.23.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

