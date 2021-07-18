Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.23. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

