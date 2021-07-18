Zacks Investment Research Lowers Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

