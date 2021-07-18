Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Insider Sells $2,573,900.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00.

RPAY stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

