MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have underperformed the industry year to date. A competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins. However, it has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC's insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company's growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,860,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 863,734 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MGIC Investment by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,376,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

