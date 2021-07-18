Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Drops By 23.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 811,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $687.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $288.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $675.86. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

