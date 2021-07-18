Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23. 31,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 869,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

