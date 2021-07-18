The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 501,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $881.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 777.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.