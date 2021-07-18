Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,267. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
