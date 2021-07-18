Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,267. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayro alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.99. Ayro has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.