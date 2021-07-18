Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 4,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $261.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 22.77%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

