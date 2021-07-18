Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,388,560.00.

Orsula V. Knowlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00.

TRHC opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

