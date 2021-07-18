Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.03

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 461743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

LL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

