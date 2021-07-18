Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Up 0.5%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.90 ($1.33). 337,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 832,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.32).

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.75. The company has a market capitalization of £175.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

