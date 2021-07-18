Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €18.76 ($22.07) and last traded at €18.78 ($22.09). 14,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.96 ($22.31).

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.01.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

