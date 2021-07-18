Piper Sandler Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $80.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.94.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.49 on Thursday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

