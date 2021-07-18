Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

