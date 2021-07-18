Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.65. 50,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,523,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

