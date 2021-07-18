Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 45,018.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

