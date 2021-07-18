Albert Mitrani Sells 65,979 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 65,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $1,932,524.91. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Albert Mitrani purchased 23,250 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Albert Mitrani sold 4,857 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $116,033.73.

On Friday, June 11th, Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $40,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Albert Mitrani sold 190,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $34,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Albert Mitrani sold 250,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Albert Mitrani sold 175,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $50,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $49,000.00.

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

