Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 170,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.