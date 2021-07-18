Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.72. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

