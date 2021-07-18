Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Buys 440,298 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 440,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw acquired 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw acquired 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw bought 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $89,319.57.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $4.59 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

