Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,757,019.96 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FST stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,475,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,457,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,888,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.