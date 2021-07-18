Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

