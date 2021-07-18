Credit Suisse AG Sells 56,169 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 81.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 16,492 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $1,632,378.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,431. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $76.31 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

