Credit Suisse AG Acquires 308,444 Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 3,048.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,444 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of Puxin worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Puxin during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 11,585.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 181,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NEW stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

