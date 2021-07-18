Credit Suisse AG Sells 31,662 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,662 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Quotient Technology worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $8,180,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,596,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $3,501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 709,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of QUOT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

