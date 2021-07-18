Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 348,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of LAC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

