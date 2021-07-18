Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,690 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zumiez by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zumiez by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 479.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.73. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73. Insiders have sold a total of 30,641 shares of company stock worth $1,489,384 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

