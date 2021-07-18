Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 247,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

