Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPT stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,264.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

