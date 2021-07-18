Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.28 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.