Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after buying an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

