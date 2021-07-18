International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

