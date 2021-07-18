Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 7,457 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 328,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.07 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

