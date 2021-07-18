Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 80.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.