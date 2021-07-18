SG Americas Securities LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

