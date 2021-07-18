Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.96 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

