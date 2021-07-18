Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.96 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.
Scientific Games Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
