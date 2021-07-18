SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,294 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $931.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

