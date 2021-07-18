Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,954 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,678,000 after acquiring an additional 810,496 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 674.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 698,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,887,000 after acquiring an additional 608,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

BERY opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.