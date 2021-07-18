Credit Suisse Group Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $58.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of USB opened at $57.17 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

